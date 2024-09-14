Bradley Bourbonnais holds off Waubonsie Valley following late touchdown

It’s a battle between two undefeated teams as Waubonsie Valley football is taking on Bradley Bourbonnais. Waubonsie is coming off a dominant 50-0 win against Plainfield East. Bradley Bourbonnais is looking to continue their success after its win against Thornwood. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bradley Bourbonnais starts strong

Both teams start the game with a punt. On the second Boilermaker drive, quarterback Gavin Kohl connects with his cousin, Calvin Kohl who slips behind the defense for the 35-yard touchdown. Midway through the first quarter, the Boilermakers lead by 7.

Next Warrior drive at midfield, Quarterback Josh Sierkierski is intercepted by Linebacker Jordan Fitch. At the end of the first quarter, Bourbonnais leads 7 to 0.

Waubonsie Valley special teams makes special plays

A minute into the second quarter, the green and gold get to the Boilermaker punter before he can punt the ball, setting up the Warrior offense in the red zone.

A few plays later, Waubonsie Running Back, Chrisjan Simmons follows his blockers and fights his way into the end zone. The Warriors tie up the game at 7 two minutes into the second quarter.

Halfway through the second quarter, Bradley Bourbonnais is looking to extend the lead with this field goal attempt. Senior defensive lineman Stefan Popov blocks the kick. Defensive back Josh Tinney recovers the blocked kick and takes it 70 yards to the house! Waubonsie takes the lead 14 to 7 going into the end of the first half.

After the half, after a long Boilermaker drive, Running back Issac Allison takes the handoff and gets to the edge. He splits two Waubonsie defenders on his way to the endzone. Allison ties up the game at 14-14 with 4:17 seconds left in the 3rd quarter.

Late in the 3rd quarter, the Waubonsie special teams looks to pin the Boilermakers back deep. The returner muffs the punt which is recovered by Gilliland Seth to get the offense back on the field. The green and gold settle for a field goal from Cade Valek, giving the Warriors a 17-14 lead to start the fourth quarter.

The Boilermakers pull ahead late

With under 6 minutes of play, Allison takes the handoff to the outside, outrunning the Warrior defense to the endzone for his second touchdown of the game. The Boilermakers retake the lead 20-17 after a missed extra point.

With three minutes left in the game, after forcing the Waubonsie offense into a fourth and long, Waubonsie punts the ball back to the Boilermakers. Looking to run the clock out, running back Kyren Edmon follows his blockers, getting some tough yards as he gets the first down and draws a penalty on the defense to seal the game.

Bradley Bourbonnais remains undefeated after a hard-fought win over Waubonsie Valley football, 20 to 17.