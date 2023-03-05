Brayden Fagbemi makes the biggest play of his life

On this Play of the Week, we got the sectional final with Brayden Fagbemi making the biggest play of his life. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The playoff journey continues at Bartlett High School as the Redwings of Benet Academy face the Geneva Vikings in the sectional championship. Benet Academy beat Lake Park in the semi-finals and looks to win sectionals for the first time since 2018. Geneva upset Wheaton-Warrenville South and aims to claim their first sectional title since 2019.

With Benet trailing by one in the waning seconds, Brayden Fagbemi feeds Niko Abusara who misses the layup, but Fagbemi gets the rebound then goes back up for the putback to put the Redwings on top. That ended up being the game-winner as Fagbemi secures Benet a sectional plaque and a spot in the supersectional. What a moment for the Johns Hopkins commit.

That’s how it would end as the Redwings win sectionals 35-34 to advance to super-sectionals against Rockford Auburn at Northern Illinois on Monday.

