Bridget Anderson records three scores over nine for Valley Co-Op Gymnastics

Our Girls Play of The Week comes from Bridget Anderson of The Valley Gymnastics. Anderson soared against Naperville North, recording three routines with a score over nine! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Bridget Anderson performs well in every routine for The Valley Co-Op Gymnastics

On the uneven bars, Anderson shows off the strength with the handstand and works to the bottom bar. Back at the top, it’s more great movement from the Valley gymnast. She flips to a score of 9.15.

She records a 9.3 on the beam thanks to this backflip and an amazing dismount. Finishing with her floor routine, she gets it started on the right note, connecting on this pass. She goes again two more times around, en route to another score in the nines for Anderson!

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.