Brooklynne Brass leads Benet to the second set and match win

This season, Benet Academy girls’ volleyball reached its third straight state championship series, and this sequence from Brooklynne Brass in the Super-Sectional helped them get there. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Brooklynne Brass helps Benet win Girls Volleyball Super-Sectional

Up one set to none against New Trier, Brass, and the Redwings are looking to punch their spot to state. The Redwing Outside Hitter first comes up with this dig after a deflection off the Benet blockers. Lynney Tarnow earns the point to make it 7-2.

On set, and match point, Brass serves it in, and the next time around, Benet works the ball to Brass from the back row. The Maryland commit arcs it right over the New Trier wall, and down to the ground for the match-winner! Benet would move on to the state series for the fifth time in six seasons.

