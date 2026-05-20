Brother Rice overpowers Naperville North in boys water polo supersectional

Defending state champs Naperville North dives for the boys water polo supersectional as the fourth-seeded Huskies are looking to return to the state series as they take on 30-1 Brother Rice. The Crusaders have not made the state semis since 2007. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Brother Rice advances to state semifinals

The Crusaders waste no time as Josh Milakovich jukes the goalie and skips a missile into the net for the first goal of the game.

Then Jim Spencer lobs to Darrion Phelps, who tallies another skipper, and the Crusaders take a 3-0 lead after the first.

Brother Rice continues to activate the nuclear codes because Milakovich blows up the Huskie defense with another goal.

Huskies trail 5-0, but get help from Landon Fennema, who sneaks it in on the left side. It’s a 5-1 deficit, which is also your halftime score.

Crusaders pick up where they left off with Phelps finding the back of the net.

Then Mike Gruszcski robs his man, passes to Anthony Albus, and hits the target.

Nobody can stop the Brother Rice Attack as Archer Merrick tallies another goal.

The Huskies get a couple of late goals as Carter Seiple connects on one of those tallies, but it was all Brother Rice as the Crusaders punch their ticket to the state semis, ending the Huskies season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.