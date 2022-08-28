Bryanna Jones With an Angry Spike

Let’s check out our first Female Play of the Week of the season at Neuqua Valley where the Wildcats face St. Charles East and Bryanna Jones shows us why we should be excited about the senior this year. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s opening night for girls volleyball as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats host the St. Charles East Fighting Saints. NV begins its season with new head coach Jamie Buhnerkemper while Saints coach Jennie Kull starts her 36th and final year coaching volleyball.

Watch her absolutely demolish this ball to secure the point for NV. She gets some serious hang time, cocks back and smashes it.

Late in the second set, Neuqua puts an exclamation point on this one with Bryanna Jones absolutely demolishing this ball to help her team pull away. NV takes the two-set victory over St. Charles East in its home opener and gives Coach Buhnerkemper her first win as varsity head coach.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.