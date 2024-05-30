Burlington Central baseball defeats Benet Academy in the Sectional Semifinals

We have a 3A IHSA Sectional Semifinal between one-seeded Benet Academy and two-seeded Burlington Central baseball. The Redwings come off a win against St. Francis, while the Rockets took care of Belvidere North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Burlington Central baseball goes up four runs in the first two innings

Burlington Central wastes no time getting on the board. First baseman Andrew Payton sees the first pitch in his at-bat and sends it to opposite field right field and the Rockets jump on a 1-0 lead.

Chase Powrozek for Burlington Central sits down the first three Benet batters in order and the game remains 1-0.

In the second inning, Connor Finn safely reaches first base as nobody for Benet is there to cover the bag.

Zan Pollack singles in the same inning and one more score for the Rockets as they lead 2-0.

It’s Brady Gilory’s turn, and he does the same thing. A single to leftfield brings in another run as the Rockets record a three-run second inning to lead 4-0.

Benet can’t get much action on the basepaths

Luke Wildes is the first base runner for the Redwings, but Benet can’t do much with it as he is left stranded. Rockets lead 4-0.

In the top of the third inning, Elliot Alicea singles to centerfield. This brings Nico Mainolfi around third headed for the plate, as he and Jeremy DeWilkins collide. DeWilkins loses the ball but it doesn’t see that Mainolfi touched home plate. The run was rewarded to Burlington Central as they lead 5-0.

Powrozek strikes out another Benet batter as he celebrates with four complete shutout innings.

Jonathan Rossi looks strong on the mound for Benet Academy baseball

Jonathan Rossi enters the game in the fourth in relief of Jake Rifenburg and throws four shutout innings for the remainder of the game, keeping Benet alive.

DeWilkins connects for just the second hit for the Redwings. He stays stranded at first as the bats are cold.

The Rockets defense continues to shine and Burlington Central moves on to the Sectional Final

It’s a defense clinic for the Rockets. Payton in foul territory reaches over the fence in front of the Benet fan section for the catch. Gilroy then shows off his skills in centerfield, making a sliding grab and taking away a double from Charlie Kane.

In the end, Powrozek makes the final out a strikeout, as Burlington Central defeats Benet 5-0. The Rockets advance to Sectional Championship to play Sycamore on Saturday.