By land and by sea: Aiden Hulett excels on the track and in the pool for Benet Academy

"Aiden (Hulett) came as a distance swimmer with this ability to push through and persevere, which is very common amongst cross country athletes," said Benet boys swimming head coach, Nelly Musso.

By land and by sea, Benet’s Aiden Hulett accomplished a feat rarely seen in high school sports.

Coming from a family of swimmers, Aiden experienced success in both distance running and swimming at a young age, which encouraged him to continue both sports into high school.

Aiden Hulett accomplishes his goal of qualifying for the IHSA State Finals in Cross Country, Swimming, and Track & Field

As a freshman, Hulett set the ambitious goal that would challenge the most gifted athletes; qualifying for the state finals in cross country, swimming, and track. The trifecta seemed nearly out of reach–until this February when the final piece fell into place.

“I had goals this year for both (cross country and swimming),” said Hulett. “This swim season, what I was able to do off of the training I had was incredible. It blew me out of the water.”

The moment of triumph came at the Downers Grove North Sectional, in what might have been his final competitive swim. With everything on the line, Hulett soared to first place in the 200-yard freestyle, earning his first automatic qualifying spot at the State Swimming Finals.

“Watching that happen and knowing that all the hard work that he had put in to get to that moment, was just an amazing feeling,” said Musso.

The swimming qualification rounds out a remarkable athletic resume. Already a two-time state qualifier in cross country with top-50 finishes in 2023 and 2024, Hulett also excels on the track, flying to 16th place in the 3200-meter race at the 2023 IHSA 2A state finals. With his running credentials already established, Hulett found a new level of success in the water this winter.

“I think this is the first year I’m higher ranked in swim,” said Hulett.

Hulett placed 22nd at the state swimming finals in the 200. Throughout the season, his versatility proved invaluable. He led the Redwings in multiple events—the 200-yard free, 500-yard, and 50-yard races—while also anchoring relay teams.

“Being able to be that distance swimmer, but also one of the top sprinters on our team, it’s like really a rare thing,” said Musso. “So it was fun to use him to anchor relays because we always knew that he would never give up a fight. If it was close, Aiden was going to win it.”

Behind Aiden Hulett’s achievements lie multiple challenges

Behind the achievements lies a physical challenge. Despite all three being endurance sports, swimming and running reshape the body in dramatically different ways– creating a physical type of tug-o-war.

“Cross country to swim is a very, very rough turnaround, there’s not a lot of help there,” said Hulett, describing the transitions between fall running and winter swimming. “The first 2-3 weeks in the water were very difficult.”

“In cross country, the whole focus for me is to slim up,” Hulett added. “(There’s) not a lot of big guys in cross-country, and it’s because if you’re skinny, you’re fast–Not true in swimming, so just getting into (the pool) and having no upper body work was very hard.”

With graduation on the horizon, Hulett looks to enjoy his final Redwing run

Beyond the physical demands, Hulett has mastered something equally important, the mental game. He’s develop a philosophy that keeps him grounded during the biggest moments.

“I love what I do,” said Hulett. “I put a lot of stress on myself to get to where I need to (be). So, just realizing that ‘this is fun, you’re here to have fun,’ and I make sure I can calm down before a race. Then, I can go out there and enjoy myself–-that usually works.”

As graduation approaches this spring, and the spring track season on the horizon, Hulett will leave Benet Academy having accomplished something few high schoolers even attempt. Yet, for those who know him best, his legacy extends far beyond times and placings.

“He’s an amazingly loyal friend and an outstanding student,” said Musso. “I mean, he works so hard at his studies, but he’s also an avid volunteer and really gives a lot of his time and energy to help the community.”

His footprints on the track and ripples in the pool remind us that athletic talent doesn’t have to just fit into a single lane.