Caitlin Washington Making Plays on Both Ends of the Floor

On this Play of the Week, it's girls basketball with Caitlin Washington making plays on offense and defense to help her team win!

We have DVC action at Metea Valley where the Mustangs welcome Neuqua Valley girls basketball in hopes of their first conference victory. Meanwhile, the Wildcats could remain undefeated in conference with a win against their DVC foe.

Neuqua Valley standout Caitlin Washington runs the break for the Wildcats and scores on the nice high arching bank shot. Washington then applies the pressure in the backcourt, makes the steal and finishes for two more with the finger roll. A personal four point run in the span of five seconds helps Neuqua Valley pull away and secure the victory over Metea Valley. Caitlin Washington continues her winning ways for Play of the Week!

