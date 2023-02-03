Caitlin Washington’s 29 points lift Neuqua Valley girls basketball to a DVC title

Caitlin Washington’s big night leads Neuqua Valley girls basketball in clinching DVC title over its rival Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a 204 rivalry clash between Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley girls basketball. The Wildcats look to clinch the DVC title with a win.

Neuqua ends the first quarter strong

Early on, Khaliah Reid lobs a pass over to Taylor Curry who gets by Tia Poulakidas to lay it in for the first bucket of the game.

A few moments later, Reid gets the rebound, but Kylee Norkus knocks it away. Nalia Clifford steals it and gives it to Norkus for the easy deuce. The game is tied at seven.

With time winding down in the first, Norkus misses on the corner three, but Clifford gets the offensive rebound, pump fakes, then banks in the short jumper. Neuqua leads 18-9 after one.

Wildcats continue their momentum

Moving to the second quarter, Norkus makes a nice pass inside to Taylor Dobry for the layup. That puts them up by 12.

Waubonsie looking to fight back. Hannah Laub threads the needle to Lily Newton for a quick up and under move and she rattles it in.

However, the Wildcats continue to have success as Caitlin Washington throws it down low to Michayla Stone who kicks it back out to Washington for the triple. They take a 41-29 lead into halftime.

Neuqua Valley uses big third quarter to clinch conference title

Coming out of the third quarter, Neuqua’s advantage grows with Tia Poulakidas turning and scoring on the and one. That makes it a 16-point game.

Then, Zoe Navarro has it up top and she finds Poulakidas who kicks it to an open Washington…..and she drains the three. She’s not done, though. At the other end, she steps in the passing lane to get the steal and gets all the way to the rim for the lefty layup. What a sequence as she finished with a game-high 23 points.

The Wildcats continue to have their way as Navarro drives and kicks it out to Nalia Clifford for the corner trey. She had 11 and Neuqua Valley goes on to win it 69-41 to clinch the DVC title.

