Cameron DeCook with a beautiful chip from distance

For this Play of the Week, it's Cameron DeCook scoring from a long distance.

We have some early Saturday morning girls soccer action. Naperville North plays host to Benet Academy in group play of the Naperville Invitational.

She has the ball near the 30-yard line. Cameron DeCook shoots from way out….and it’s in the back of the net! That’s a beautiful chip by the senior who puts some air under that shot and it freezes goalie Shannon Clark. What an amazing play.

The two goals from the DeCook sisters is enough for Naperville North to edge out Benet Academy by a score of 2-0.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

