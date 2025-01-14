Carson Loughlin connects on a game-winner for Naperville North basketball

Our boys’ play of the week takes us to Naperville North, where Carson Loughlin wins it on the final shot. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Carson Loughlin nails the mid-range shot to lift Naperville North past Neuqua

After leading for most of the contest against Neuqua, North has a chance to put it away on the final possession. Loughlin gets the rock on the elbow, fakes to the right, and steps back for the middy. It’s nylon and the entire gym goes crazy for the game-winner!

Taking another look – Loughlin, locks in on the step back, creating some major separation. North wins it 55-53.

