Carson Marlar Showing Off His Speed

So, we had a Metea sweep last week for the Play of the Week. This week, it’s a Huskie sweep with a backup quarterback making a big play. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s a rainy cold night for some football. Naperville North travels to Waubonsie Valley. A win tonight for the Huskies and they are officially in the playoffs.

Carson Marlar in the game for Naperville North and he scrambles out of the pocket to run 27 yards down the sideline for the touchdown. A great run by the second string QB Carson Marlar showing off some speed to get past the Waubonsie defenders and find the endzone.

Naperville North dominates the game and they clinch a playoff spot with a 41-0 win over Waubonsie Valley.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

