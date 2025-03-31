Cate Czochara skip shot sneaks into the goal for Naperville North

Naperville North and Naperville Central girls water polo met for the first time this season, and Huskie Cate Czochara just barely gets her skip shot to cross the goal line. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Cate Czochara sneaks a skip-shot past the Naperville Central goalie

In the third quarter, North’s already up by ten. Czochara gets it on the left wing, skips it off the goalie, and the ball barely gets over the line for the score! Let’s slow this one down and have another look.

The Huskies went on to win 15-4 and have won eight in a row!

