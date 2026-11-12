Central boys bowling strikes down Hinsdale Central in home opener

The bowling balls are back on the lanes, and the boys’ bowling season is underway! After going 1-1 in their first two matches on the road, Naperville Central hosts Hinsdale Central in their home opener at Lisle Lanes. The Red Devils enter after losing their first two matches of the season and look to right the ship with a win. The Redhawks return five starters from their state team a year ago and are poised to start their home slate in style. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hinsdale Central strikes fast

The Red Devils waste no time. The first shot of the day is from David Waterman, and it zips back to pocket for the strike, getting things rolling.

But on the same pair is Redhawk Sean Mulvey. His second shot is similar to Waterman’s and also clears the pins for the strike. Both sides vie neck and neck in the early frames.

Ian Rottersman looks to begin his senior season on fire. After some early spares, he is able to put together a nice streak of strikes with five in a row. He ends game one with a score of 244.

Leading the Redhawks in their flight is Blake Amptmann. His game one sees him hit the front six, and he collects a few more strikes after. He leads the bowlers after game one with a 255 score.

But Hinsdale Central hangs right with Naperville Central. Will Pitts goes back-to-back with a double as the slingshots are in full force for the Red Devils. He keeps the momentum going with his highest of the day being a 166.

The Redhawks pull through for the win

Grayson Pfile keeps the favor on the Redhawks side. His shot veers towards the gutter, but cue the boomerang effect and it sails back to the pocket for a strike. He ends the day with his best score at 163.

Watching him on the same pair is Milan Bansal for the Red Devils. He follows Pfile in suit, rolling this shot up the gutter; however, the ball hooks just enough to the target. The pins fall like leaves, and he secures the strike.

But it’s game three when the Redhawks begin to fly away. Brandon Blitek saves his best game for last. The senior picks up the pace, launching a double midway through the game to give the Redhawks much-needed points. He ends the day with a 191.

The newest addition to the Redhawks varsity roster is junior Thomas Morrero. Like Blitek, he also saves his best for last in game three. He matches Blitek with a double and remains consistent throughout the final ten frames, ending the day with a 204.

Leading the field are the top pair of Blake Amptmann and Ian Rottersman. The two are the only bowlers to end the day scoring over 600, with Amptmann at 627 and Rottersman at 612. The last game sees Rottersman collect a 205, while Amptmann scores a 182.

It’s all part of Naperville Central’s 2690-2103 win over Hinsdale Central. The Redhawks claim their home opener and move to 2-1 on the season. They return home on Thursday, hosting Plainfield North, to cap off a full week of match play.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!