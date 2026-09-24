Central girls swimming spoils Metea’s senior night

Despite the special evening on Tuesday for Metea Valley, the Redhawks swooped in to win the meet.

It’s senior night in Aurora, as the Mustangs host the Naperville Central Redhawks. The black and gold are looking to get back on the right track following a loss last week to Naperville North. Meanwhile, the Redhawks are eyeing momentum after defeating the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central takes an early lead

The meet kicks off with the 200-yard medley relay. After a strong showing from senior Ellen Chua of Metea Valley in lane five, Central’s Lily Wolski wins an exciting finish with a time of 1:51.71.

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle. It’s a Redhawk battle as Elyse Gensler and Madeline Doyle race up and down the pool. In the end, Gensler pulls through in lane four, stamping a time of 2:02.64 on the board.

In the 200-yard IM, Mustang Olivia Linduska and Redhawk Maddie Saccameno duke it out in a tight race. Linduska paces just ahead in the last lap to win the event in 2:15.92.

The Redhawks win on the road

Now to the fastest event of the night, the 50 free, a photo finish is in order. Metea’s Aly Rivero narrowly takes the event win with a time of 25.33, winning by 41 hundredths of a second.

Dashing to the 100-yard butterfly, it’s another close contest. But it’s Central’s Saccameno who flies to victory with a time of 1:01.84.

As the 100-yard freestyle begins, Metea’s Rivero and Central’s Goldstone lead the charge. In the mad scramble towards the end, a phenomenal battle ends with Goldstone finishing first.

After taking the 100-yard backstroke and 400 freestyle relay, Naperville Central commands the water and the road victory, winning 277-92.

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