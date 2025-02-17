Chanel Edwards places second at Sectionals to be the first Neuqua bowler to make state since 2006

Let’s head over to Echo Lanes in Morris, where Neuqua Valley bowler Chanel Edwards earns a spot at the state meet! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Chanel Edwards makes history at the IHSA Girls Bowling Sectional

Edwards had a solid morning session, picking up multiple strikes en route to an overall score of 606 after three games. The Wildcat turned it up a notch in the afternoon by recording a score of 720, the best out of anyone from the Sectional! Watch some of her strikes from the second part of the day, as Edwards finishes in second place individually!

The Wildcat junior is the first Neuqua bowler to qualify for the IHSA girls state meet since Amanda Chandler from 2004 to 2006!

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.