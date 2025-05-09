Chase Marston leads Neuqua Valley boys volleyball past Naperville Central

Tonight’s boys volleyball matchup features the Naperville Central Redhawks visiting Chase Marston and the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The Redhawks are still chasing their first DVC victory, while the Wildcats ride a three-game win streak and look to extend it at home. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central jumps out 4-2 before Neuqua Valley Boys Volleyball takes set one

The match opens with a long rally, as both teams refuse to give up an early point. Eventually, Wildcat Chase Marston breaks through, earning the first kill and the first points of set one.

Central gets their night going with Logan McGrath setting up Isaac Merz for the kill, giving the Redhawks a 4-2 lead.

The Wildcats quickly respond. Marston delivers another kill, and Noah Cullen follows with one of his own. Neuqua regains the lead at 6-5.

Neuqua continues the pressure, setting up Blake Thompson for a kill that lands cleanly. Wildcats up five.

The Redhawks find some spark out of a timeout, as Lucas Hayes scores to keep them within striking distance at 12-8.

But Blake Thompson silences the Redhawks’ momentum with back-to-back points for Neuqua.

At set point, Marston finishes what he started, hammering home the kill as Neuqua takes set one, 25-16.

Chase Marston nears the Neuqua Valley school record for kills in one season

Marston picks up right where he left off, opening the second set with another kill.

Naperville Central responds as Teddy Bramlett smacks down a kill of his own to get the Redhawks on the board.

Marston then powers through with back-to-back kills, helping Neuqua take an early 4-1 lead.

The Wildcats continue to press the advantage, with Liam Mitchell delivering a clean ace.

Central continues to battle, with Logan McGrath scoring a point, but the Redhawks still trail 9-5.

Neuqua answers right back as Blake Thompson spikes one home, forcing another Redhawk timeout.

Central refuses to go quietly — Henry Allman lands an ace to cut the deficit to 16-12.

At set and match point, an intense rally breaks out, with both sides doing whatever it takes to keep play alive before a Central violation ends the match. The Wildcats win set two, 25-16, securing the straight-set sweep.

Chase Marston leads the night with 13 kills and now sits at 295 on the season, just 89 shy of a new Neuqua Valley school record.