Chloe Birch and Callie Tumilty make their long-awaited return to the soccer pitch

Metea Valley’s Chloe Birch and Naperville Central’s Callie Tumilty make their varsity girls’ soccer debut this season after years of playing at the club level. While eager to join their friends on their respective squads for their junior campaigns, each player suffered knee injuries that ended their season prematurely, with Tumilty suffering an ACL tear and Birch dealing with two tears in her meniscus. After a lengthy rehab over the past year, both were cleared to return to the pitch while taking proper precautions to maintain their strength. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“I know I had to take it slow. I knew rushing it back wouldn’t give me any benefit. So I knew taking it slow and just going day by day, recovering mentally and physically, was a huge part, and I just knew that I just had to put in the effort to recover and I’d come back stronger,” said Metea Valley soccer player Chloe Birch.

“I took a little bit more time off than necessary just because I wanted to work on that strength aspect so that’s what I was working on, and the soccer’s muscle memory. So the soccer stuff will come after, but strengthening those muscles to prevent whatever could happen again,” said Naperville Central girls soccer player Callie Tumilty.

Making an instant impact on the field

Now they are instant impact players thriving in their first IHSA soccer seasons.

“It’s been amazing, I truly love it I love the coaches, and I love the ability to play with new people and on a new team and in a new environment. I love playing for the school and having people behind me in every game,” said Birch.

“It’s been super fun. I love the team of girls. I like that our practices are intense because we’re a very competitive group. So, our practices look like what we’re doing in the game so it’s great training for me and the other girls,” said Tumilty.

Being cautious in return to the pitch

Despite the injury setbacks, Birch and Tumilty were able to spend their junior seasons developing chemistry with teammates and coaches in preparation for the 2025 campaign. Adding Birch and Tumilty brought excitement, but coaches Troy Adams and Chris Whaley knew that integrating their gameplay would still take time to develop.

“It took a couple games to figure out her best role for the team but I think we’ve zeroed in on that, and she’s doing all the things that we’d ask of her to do, whether it’s putting the ball in the net or, setting up her teammates, or just keeping the ball in possession, she’s doing a great job,” said Metea Valley soccer coach Chris Whaley.

“It’s still a learning experience because every coach is different. Every program is different. Every new set of teammates is different. I think as we’ve gone on, Callie’s gotten much better and adjusting like this player kind of likes this, this player does that, here’s what I can do well, and here’s how I can blend what I do well into the team,” said Naperville Central soccer coach Troy Adams.

Although they suit up for rival DVC high schools, Birch and Tumilty also recently played together on the FC United club team, so the two are no strangers to one another.

Chloe Birch and Callie Tumilty will play Division 1

Now, a month into the year, both are making significant impacts by either putting the ball into the back of the net or standing their ground on defense. Despite this being their only high school season, this is not the end of their soccer journey. They will take their talents to the collegiate level this fall with Tumilty lacing up for Ohio State, while Birch will head north to play for North Dakota State. For now, the goal is for Birch and Tumilty to help their squads in any way they can before making a big postseason push down the home stretch.

“I just wanted to make an impact; I want to be able to be beneficial to my team, play in places that they needed me,” said Birch.

“Building that chemistry and also getting other girls on the team to the next level, you know, and just helping everyone else out with that and whatever they want to do with their future,” said Tumilty.