Chloe Chen Has a Big Night in the Pool

For this Play of the Week, we look at girls swimming with Huskie Chloe Chen having a big night in the pool. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The girls swimming season is coming to a close as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors on Senior Night host the defending conference champions in the Naperville North Huskies.

First, she competes in the 50-yard freestyle and takes first place with a time of 25.42 in a close finish at the wall. The Naperville North swimmer isn’t done yet, though, because she also ends up pulling away and winning the 100-yard freestyle as well. Great work from Chloe Chen.

Our last race is the 100-yard backstroke featuring Plude, Chen, and Maddie Zito. The race comes down to the final leg as Plude comes out on top. However, the Huskies end up beating the Warriors by a score of 98 to 87.

