Chrisjan Simmons stiff arms a defender on the way to an 80 yard touchdown

Chrisjan Simmons earns our Boys Play of The Week after running wild for an 80-yard score and icing the game for Waubonsie Valley football. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Chrisjan Simmons breaks loose for Waubonsie Valley

The Warriors lead Stagg 21-7 with about five and a half minutes left in the game. Simmons takes the handoff, follows some solid blocks, and evades a few defenders. He has a lane, but first stiff arms a defender to break free! Josh Tinney throws in a big block, as Simmons crosses the goal line for a second time! Let’s take another look at the run.

Simmons scored off a 45-yarder only a few minutes prior, as he helped WV beat Stagg 28-7. Five weeks into the year and the Warrior running back looks like one of the best in the area.

