Claire DeCook leads North girls soccer past Bolingbrook in the Regional Semis

It’s Regional semifinal action at East Aurora High School, where Claire DeCook and three-seeded Naperville North girls soccer, winners of the DVC conference take on the fourteen-seed Bolingbrook Raiders. The Raiders won in the regional quarterfinals over East Aurora. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams get chances earlier on with Claire DeCook and Abby Penn firing toward goal for North

Naperville North gets the first real opportunity of the game. Claire DeCook’s first shot gets blocked, but she stays with it and shoots again, only for it to go wide.

Bolingbrook moments later has their first opportunity in Huskie territory. A give-and-go chance gets sniffed out by the Huskie defense.

Abby Penn for Naperville North off the corner kick deflection gets an opportunity just outside the box but Trista Yancy is there for the save to keep the score 0-0.

Naperville North girls soccer keeps working and DeCook’s cross gets them on the board

Another opportunity for the Huskies, Addison Sitzmann working on the right side of the field crosses it in but Kelly Wilson’s header hits the top of the crossbar.

DeCook’s cross attempt finally connects as Sitzmann is on the receiving end to end the scoreless game. The Huskies lead 1-0, with 17:34 remaining in the first half.

Trinity Yancy gets Bolingbrook girls soccer on the board

Only 18 seconds into the second half before Trinity Yancy ties the game at 1-1. The ball takes an awkward deflection and bounces over the goalkeeper’s head.

The Yancy sisters are coming up big for the Raiders, off a free kick Trista makes another big save keeping the score 1-1.

Claire DeCook assists and scores the final two goals for Naperville North girls soccer

It’s DeCook again working the sidelines crossing it in and assisting on another goal as her pass finds Isa Polavieja to regain the lead for Naperville North, 2-1.

In the end, Claire DeCook gets her goal as her shot hits the bottom right corner, and North girls soccer survives and advances in a 3-1 win. They will play Friday, against Waubonsie Valley in the Regional Final.