Clay Schrader makes a terrific catch in center field

For this Play of the Week, Clay Schrader makes a sensational play in the outfield.

The high school baseball season has hit the conference slate as Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley take the field for the DVC opener. The host Redhawks look to build on their 7-3 record while the visiting Warriors want to put behind their slow start to the season a pick up a conference win.

A ball is hit near center field and Clay Schrader is able to make the catch while falling down. A fantastic effort by the senior to track it down and hang onto it through the ground.

More homers to come, this time from Andrew Gallegos who absolutely crushes this ball that gives zero chances for any outfielder. The strong hitting helps Naperville Central baseball to an 11-1 win. The game was called after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

