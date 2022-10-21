Cole Hatfield Making the Most of an Opportunity

The Play of the Week features Mustang Cole Hatfield making the most of a big opportunity. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The postseason has arrived on a chilly afternoon at Mustang Stadium in this boys soccer regional semifinal matchup between the East Aurora Tomcats and the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Mustangs look to avenge their 2-0 loss to the Tomcats in the Aurora Cup earlier this season. The winner of this one will take on the winner of West Aurora versus Neuqua Valley in the regional final on Friday.

In the regional semifinal against East Aurora, Hatfield with a fantastic strike to beat the goalkeeper for his first goal of the season. He wasn’t finished, though. Later off a corner kick from Daniel Wilkinson, Bartosz Chmielewski heads it towards Hatfield and he slots in his second goal of the night. You thought that was all? Think again. On another trip downfield, he pounces on the rebound and scores to secure one of two hat tricks for Metea on the night. This comes after he was recently called up to varsity. He got his chance to shine and he took full advantage.

The Mustangs keep up the pressure and this time Cole Hatfield pounces on the rebound and scores to secure another hat trick for Metea. Chmielewski and Hatfield both get hat tricks for the Mustangs as they cruise past the Tomcats 7-2 and will move on to the regional final.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

