Colin Stack attacks the rack with a big dunk for Benet

Benet Academy boys basketball hosted undefeated Wheaton Academy where Colin Stack gets up for a dunk against the Warriors. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Colin Stack sets the pick and rolls down low for the Benet slam

With about two minutes left in the third quarter, the Redwings lead Wheaton 51-25 and bring the ball across half-court. The Redwing center sets the screen and draws up a mismatch as Stack attacks the rack with a big-time slam! Let’s take one more look at the play.

It’s a great pass from Jayden Wright, who puts it right on the money to the Benet big!

