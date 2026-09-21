Conor McCarty secures game winning 80-yard touchdown for Neuqua football

Let’s head to the gridiron at Neuqua Valley, where Wildcat running back Conor McCarty changes the momentum of the game with an explosive play. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Conor McCarty goes full beast mode for long run

Tied at 21 against Waubonsie Valley, let the McCarty show begin. After breaking loose down the sidelines, the tailback shows off the speed and agility, juking a pair of defenders, and it’s goodbye from there. That is an 80-yard house call for McCarty, which puts Neuqua back in front. Let’s take another look. McCarty puts the team on his back, beast-mode style, as the run helps the Wildcats to a 38-21 win and our boys’ Play of the Week.

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