We hit the bowling lanes for our boys’ Play of the Week. Naperville North bowler Cooper Pisano is our lucky contestant, and he delivers right off the bat. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Cooper Pisano bowls a new personal best

Cooper Pisano starts things off with four straight strikes in Naperville North’s opening game, AKA a Hambone. He orders up more than that by bowling eight strikes in the first game, resulting in a 557 series overall and our Play of the Week.

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