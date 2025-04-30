Da Silva and Kota lead Metea Valley boys volleyball to two-set victory against North

Metea Valley boys volleyball has started the DVC season 3-0 and hosts the Naperville North Huskies. The Mustangs are coming off a two-set win against Neuqua Valley, while the Huskies fell to Hinsdale Central in straight sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley boys volleyball closes out a tight first quarter against North

Naperville North gets the scoring started as Mateas Ryan Da Silva’s spike deflects out of bounds, giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead. But Da Silva quickly redeems himself with a soft tap over the net, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

A few points later, Grant Anderson delivers a spike that evades the block and finds the floor, bringing Metea within one at 5-3 early in Set 1.

The Mustangs continue to battle and tie the game at 7 apiece thanks to a perfect serve.

After a miscommunication by the Huskies, the Mustangs take the lead for the first time in the match.

Da Silva then powers a slam over the hands of the Husky defenders, extending Metea’s advantage.

Owen Hoag looks for an answer, but his shot is denied by Metea’s Om Kota, pushing the Mustang lead to 14-11.

Moments later, Da Silva unleashes another one of his signature slams, giving Metea a six-point advantage late in the opening set.

On a powerful serve from Nathan Verthein, the Mustangs secure their 25th point and take Set one.

Da Silva shows off the power for the Mustangs

Starting Set 2, Da Silva once again gets Metea on the board with a quick score to make it 1-0.

Despite some great hustle from Verthein, Naperville North ties it at 4-all.

Some excellent teamwork follows as Patel sets up Kota for a strong finish, giving the Mustangs a 6-4 lead.

North’s Adam Hartung responds with a big slam, cutting the deficit back to two.

The Huskies fight back, with Ermuun Batchuluun making a fantastic block to stay within striking distance.

Still, Kota steps up once again, delivering a key slam to double the Mustangs’ lead in Set 2.

Metea Valley builds on the momentum with a perfectly placed serve that puts them up 19-14.

Metea Valley closes out the night with strong defense

Strong defense adds to the cushion, making it 23-16 late in the set.

North gets a block of their own, but the ball bounces out of bounds, giving Metea Valley the final point needed.

The Mustangs take the match in straight sets, improving their DVC record to 2-1!