Dan Iverson leaves a lasting legacy at Naperville North

For 33 years, Dan Iverson has kept the fire burning at Naperville North. As the girls’ cross-country coach and as a teacher, he’s helped shape generations of students. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

Building tradition

“You hope you can build something in a structure that every kid can feel like they were connected to and that they built. They helped to build something and they, you know, became better along the way,” says Naperville North girls cross country head coach Dan Iverson.

Iverson goes the extra distance with his athletes, whether on the course or through traditions like team pasta parties at his home ahead of milestone meets.

Senior runner Caroline O’Malley says, “…to take this extra step and inviting us into his home, it really makes it seem that this is more than just a sport, and he’s more than just a coach. That he’s really part of, like, our family.”

But this particular party before the state meet was his last with the team, as he’s set his finish line for the end of this school year, when he’ll retire.

“I think it’s a family thing as much as anything else. And my wife is in her fourth year of retirement. And our kids are adults now in Michigan. And it’s kind of been the plan all along that, you know, that I would follow, and then that we would kind of move on to a new adventure,” Iverson added.

Focusing on the athletes

His kids were part of his adventure at North, with his son Collin part of three state-winning soccer teams, and his daughter part of his own program.

Iverson remembers, “To have her grow from it really was tremendously gratifying. It really was more so than anything probably that we’ve ever accomplished. To have her there for four years was pretty amazing.”

Athletic director Jon Pereiro says the way Iverson adjusts his coaching style to each runner is what separates him from other coaches.

“His desire to care so deeply for each and every one of the athletes on his roster… His ability to connect with every one of his athletes, to be able to draw out from each and every one of those athletes the best that they can give,” says Pereiro.

For the athletes, that bond often goes beyond practice or race day.

Senior cross country runner, Elliana White recalled, “During my state series last year, it was a really crazy time, and all of my running performances were kind of up and down. And he wrote me out this letter… And it was just like, ‘I believe in you.’”

It’s a lesson Iverson says has always been at the heart of his coaching philosophy: focus on the person, not just the performance.

“Because when the focus is on whether or not you win, that comes and goes. But when your focus is on the development of the person, you can always accomplish that,” stated Iverson.

More than just winning

But there have been a number of wins for Iverson along the way. Nine state championships, including four consecutive state titles from 2016 to 2019, helped cement Naperville North’s place among the state’s best programs. But student-athletes say that Iverson will be remembered for more than just that.

“His greatest legacy is not only just the trophies that he’s won and all the amazing accomplishments, but more, just the team that he’s created and built… I’m so grateful for him and the team he created because it’s become my second family, and I can’t imagine what my life would be like without it,” stated cross-country runner Sofia Schulz.

And there’s now a permanent piece of his legacy in place at the school as well, through one of the program’s biggest traditions, the Twilight Invitational.

Pereiro added, “Knowing the amount of work and effort that Dan puts into that invite… as retirement was approaching for Dan, I knew that this event needed to be the Dan Iverson Twilight Invite… It needs to hold his name forever.”

It’s a fitting honor for a coach who has spent more than three decades building something bigger than himself.

“I hope that people see that this was a labor of love… I think what’s true is just as a teacher, is that the best stuff you do is not stuff that anybody will notice. And hopefully, we’ve helped kids become better people…I feel really fortunate to be a Huskie… It’s been a real privilege,” saidIverson.

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