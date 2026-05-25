Daniel Robinson shatters Neuqua Valley long jump record

Neuqua Valley senior Daniel Robinson has done impressive work on the track and in the field events throughout his Wildcat career, but his long jump performance at the Downers Grove North sectional meet may be his masterpiece. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

A record-breaking jump for Robinson

In his first attempt of the night, Robinson sprints down the runway and leaps an incredible 24 feet and 9.75 inches. It’s the best jump of Robinson’s career, the best performance in Neuqua Valley history, and is now the top distance in the state of Illinois this year. After qualifying for state in the 100 meters as well, Daniel Robinson is poised to have a memorable final long jump at Eastern Illinois next weekend.

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