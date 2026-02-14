Danyella Mporokoso and Arie Garcia rewrite Waubonsie girls basketball record books

For Waubonsie Valley girls basketball, a pass from Arie Garcia plus a Danyella Mporokoso bucket equals a record-breaking career for two Warrior seniors. Mporokoso not only hit the two-thousand-career-point mark earlier this season, but also penciled her name into the IHSA’s Top 15 list for all-time scoring. She also surpassed Warrior legend Ashley Luke for the single-season scoring record at Waubonsie. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“It’s really exciting. I knew that Ashley Luke went here; she was really good and had all the records, but that wasn’t my first thought to start off. Once the seasons went on, I was starting to think “Oh, I’m pretty close, I’m at a thousand now, and now two thousand,” said Waubonsie Valley girls basketball player Danyella Mporokoso.

Danyella Mporokoso and Arie Garcia setting the bar high

Her longtime backcourt partner, Arie Garcia, has left a major mark on the Waubonsie record books as well. In early February, she became the all-time assists leader for the green and gold, a record also previously held by Ashley Luke with 481 career assists.

“I didn’t even know what the record was, but once I heard about it in my senior year, they told me right before I was going to break it, so it was cool to see that,” said Danyella’s teammate Arie Garcia.

“They work hard for that; records are meant to be broken. Ashley Luke was a great player here at Waubonsie, but to see them be able to put the same amount of work in and to get those records was nice,” said Waubonsie Valley girls basketball coach Brett Love.

Years of playing side by side

When Mporokoso hits a shot, chances are it’s set up by a pass from Garcia. It’s a system they’ve developed over the years, originally teaming up in their youth, before bringing that one-two punch to the high school level. Their connection, playmaking, and shot making skills have helped the green and gold to a record of 115-18 during their four years as varsity players. That included the first trip to state in school history in their sophomore season.

“Our chemistry is always high. We’re always playing with each other, we can talk to each other, help each other, and we won’t take it personally. So I think that helps a lot because we’re also like the leaders on the team, which helps,” said Garcia.

“She’s super helpful, not just passing me the ball, but like, if she sees I’m in my head, she was the first one after the game after I missed the tying shot. She was the first one telling me it’s okay she talks to me if I’m doing too much or I need to calm down, she’s always there for me,” said Mporokoso.

Their record-setting accomplishments are no surprise to head coach Brett Love, who recognized the potential both had when they entered the program.

“When they first came in, I had them in eighth grade and summer camp, and we were able to put them on our high school varsity summer league. They’ve been driving this program with their work ethic and their dedication. Stay early, come in early and shoot, stay late, and driving everybody else to work as hard as they do,” said Love.

A new Waubonsie scoring record in the making

Mporokoso still has a chance to hit another milestone as she is 38 points away from 2,885 in her career, the current Waubonsie Valley scoring record.

“It’s really exciting, and at the end of the day, the points that I score are just going to help us get further and further in the playoffs, and that’s what’s really most important to me at this point,” said Mporokoso.

The Warriors completed the regular season with a record of 28-3 and now have their eyes set on another deep postseason run.

“It’s always fun and exciting. A lot of energy and hype around the games. I’m excited to go to state, that’s our goal, and it’s always been our goal, so I’m excited for us,” Garcia.