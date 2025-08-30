Defense and special teams guide Benet football to an 18-8 win against Hillcrest

Benet Academy football is back in action for the 2025 IHSA season opener, where they welcome the Hillcrest Hawks. Last year, Benet defeated Hillcrest 35-13 in the season opener and finished the season with a 7-3 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Michael Conway knocks down two field goals to give Benet a 6-0 lead against Hillcrest

On the first drive of the game, Benet quarterback Benjamin Clevenger scrambles to his right and throws over the middle to John Ericson, who secures the diving catch. That one is good enough for a first down, extending the Redwings’ drive early.

Moments later, Michael Conway is in for the field goal attempt from about 41 yards out, and he sends it right through the uprights.

The Hawks are now in possession, looking to respond. Anthony Bradley rolls out to his left and lets it go on the run, but Benet’s Dominik Tomala is there for the interception. He advances a bit upfield, giving the Redwing offense a short field to work with on their next drive.

Hillcrest was able to force a fourth down, which brings Conway back on the field for a 35-yard field goal attempt, and he splits the uprights again. Benet is now up 6-0 with four minutes to play in the first quarter.

Anthony Bradley finds Jacob Johnson for the score, and the Hawks add on a two-point conversion

The Hawks are back on offense. Bradley drops back and throws quickly to his left to Jacob Johnson, and he has no one in front of him. The Redwings aren’t going to catch him as he cruises into the endzone, tying the game up at 6.

Hillcrest opts to go for two points, and Bradley is going to do it himself. He makes a couple of defenders miss and absorbs the contact as he crosses the plane. The Hawks are up 8-6 with three minutes left in the first quarter.

Luca Diomede runs the kickoff to the house to swing momentum right back to the Redwings

On the very next play, the Hawks kick it deep to Redwings returner Luca Diomede. The junior cuts to his left, has a lot of open field to work thanks to some key blocks, and he is gone. Diomede glides down the sideline with the Redwings bench going crazy. Benet reclaims the lead 13-8 after the extra point.

Fast forward to the third quarter, the Redwings have entered the Hawks side of the field. Clevenger steps up in the pocket and decides to take it himself. He bounces off a few defenders before being brought down deep into Hillcrest territory.

Moments later, Conway is out to attempt another field goal from about 35 yards out. It’s up and it’s good once again. Conway’s third field goal of the night gives Benet a 16-8 lead with four minutes left in the third.

Benet Academy football defense forces a safety to make it an eight point game

On the next play, Conway boots it deep to Hawks returner Lavon Vaughns. Vaughns finds a seam, and it looks like he has a chance to go all the way, but Conway comes in and makes the huge tackle to stop the big gain.

But Conway wasn’t done there. Here he is taking on punting duty, and he gives this one a ride deep to the corner. It takes a favorable bounce and then settles perfectly at the one-yard line. Hillcrest will take over, but they’ll have to work out of their own endzone to start the fourth quarter.

With their backs against the wall, Bradley takes the snap for the Hawks and attempts to escape the endzone, but Patrick Porcelli and Dean Meah are there to force the safety. It’s now an 18-6 lead for Benet football, and they will take over possession after the Hillcrest punt.

It’s the last chance for the Hawks, down two possessions with under five minutes to play. Micah Robinson tries to pass over the middle, but it’s off the mark, and Donovan Wells is there for the interception. He takes a hard hit, but that will wrap this game up. Benet Academy football will run the clock out and win their season opener against Hillcrest 18-8