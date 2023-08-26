Defensive battle helps Naperville Central football get by Hinsdale Central

Naperville Central begins its 2023 football season on the road at Hinsdale Central. The Redhawks return many familiar faces but have a new signal caller under center in senior quarterback Jack Cook. He and the Hawks are looking to start 1-0 against a Red Devils team that is looking for a bounce back after going 4-5 in 2022. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawk defense gets hungry early

The Red Devils have the ball early in the contest with QB Riley Contreras back to pass but he throws a juggling interception to Gavin Wade. The Redhawk defense comes out aggressive early on.

Let Jack Cook

Jack Cook and the offense go to work. He takes the snap and keeps it himself for 15 yards before taking a big hit. Although he celebrates like a man feeling no pain after the big first down.

It’s 4th down at the one yard line for the Hawks and Jack Cook finishes the drive with a touchdown on the QB sneak. It’s 7-0 NC with over five minutes into the contest.

The Red Devils retake the field and Contreras says “Hey, I can run too!” He keeps the ball on the option and runs for over twenty yards setting up his team at mid field.

Then Contreras is back to pass and nearly gets brought down. He thinks about running but then throws it up to Finn Cain for a 37 yard completion putting the Red Devils in the redzone.

First and goal Hinsdale and Joe Morrisey takes the handoff and takes it in for six to even the score at 7-7.

The Devils get the ball back hoping to take the lead but Contreras throws into an ocean of white jerseys and it’s intercepted by Logan Ellison. The Redhawk defense continues to hold its ground.

The Red Devils got another shot late in the half and it’s capped off with a 41 field goal from Ardit Abdullai to make it 10-7 at the break.

Visitors continue the attack

Redhawks get the ball to start the second half and Cook continues to cook the opposing defense, this time with his arm as he throws a 33 yard bomb to Chris Bern. That puts the Redhawks in scoring position.

Jude Sutherland scores with a helping hand

Jude Sutherland gets his name called and thinks he runs into a brick wall but his powerful offensive lineman gives him a helping hand and pushes him into the endzone for the touchdown. Redhawks retake the lead 14-10.

Running game remains in check but this time it’s Aiden Clark taking the handoff, runs to the outside and picks up 23 yards as he approaches enemy territory.

The Redhawks go for it on fourth down again but this time the Hinsdale Central defense makes the huge stop on the doorstep to keep it a four point deficit.

The Redhawks do get the ball back and the Devils dodge another bullet after a missed field goal by Logan Ellison keeps the team alive.

Momentum stays with the home team and Morrisey continues his ground and pound effort.

Fourth down at the Redhawk 15 and the Red Devils need to convert to stay alive. Contreras just gets it away but the pass is incomplete and Naperville Central takes over.

The Redhawks still need a first down to ice the game and Cook delivers the dagger to Colton Lenz. Naperville Central starts the year 1-0 after a 14-10 defensive battle in Hinsdale. Plainfield North comes to town next week for the Redhawk home opener.

