DeKalb flag football advances to regional semifinals with win over Naperville Central

Naperville Central and DeKalb girls flag football battle it out in the rain with the Barbs taking a close 14-6 win over the Redhawks in the IHSA regional quarterfinals.

It’s time for the flag football regional quarterfinals as the DeKalb Barbs take on the Naperville Central Redhawks on a rain-soaked field at East Aurora. After finishing the regular season with a 7-7 record, the Redhawks look to make a deep run in the playoffs. On the other sideline, the Barbs enter with an 8-10 record as they look to get their second win over the Redhawks this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The DeKalb offense is on the move as quarterback Dysenia Lopez finds Sarah Foltz, who holds on to the wet ball, moving the chains with a fourth-down conversion.

Later in the drive, the Barbs face another fourth down this time inside the red zone. Dysenia Lopez drops back and looks for Kaylee Tenard, but the pass is broken up by Catherine Stoner, giving the ball to the Redhawks.

Early in the second quarter, the Redhawks look for some breathing room. Quarterback Aspen Reiner rolls out but is sacked in the end zone by Barbs Mariya Alexander for the safety. The Barbs lead 2-0.

With less than a minute until halftime, the Dekalb offense looks to extend their lead before the half as receiver Sarah Foltz takes the short pass from Dysenia Lopez for a first down.

Later in the drive, Redhawk Rosena Mazza puts an end to the Barbs drive with the sack on Dysenia Lopez. Going into halftime, DeKalb leads 2-0.

Barbs with a long play for six

Early in the third, Dekalb trails 6-2 after the Rosa Mazza touchdown run. Mariya Alexander answers with a big play of her own, avoiding multiple Redhawk tackles as she outraces the Redhawk defense down the sideline for the touchdown. The Barbs lead 8-6.

Later in the quarter, the Redhawks offense looks to retake the lead as Rosa Mazza catches the toss and maneuvers through the Barbs defense with only one player to beat. Mazza gets stopped inside the ten-yard line after the touchdown-saving tackle from Kimberly Caudel.

Early in the fourth, it’s fourth and goal for the Redhawk offense. Aspen Reiner looks for Tegan Marshall in the end zone, but the pass is broken up by Kimberly Caudel. A clutch play to maintain the lead.

Halfway through the fourth, the Barbs offense continues to go to the air as Dysenia Lopez connects with Sarah Foltz, who cuts back inside and races into the end zone for the score! Dekalb leads 14-6.

Needing a spark on offense, Redhawk Aspen Reiner hits Jane Novak in stride as the Redhawk makes a few defenders miss before being stopped inside Dekalb territory. But the drive stalls on another failed fourth down.

DeKalb girls flag football punches ticket to the next round

On the ensuing possession, the Barbs offense needs one first down to seal the game. Dysenia Lopez gives it to Mariya Alexander. Mazza makes the stop, but too late to prevent Alexander from picking up the first down to put the game out of reach.

DeKalb moves on to the regional semifinals after their 14-6 win over Naperville Central. The Barbs will take on West Aurora on Monday.

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