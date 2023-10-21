DeKalb football closes the season with a 25-10 win over Metea Valley

DeKalb football took host to the Metea Valley Mustangs in a DVC matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the last week of IHSA regular season football and the final game of the season for these two DVC teams. The Metea Valley Mustangs are looking for their first win of the season, as It’ll be a rematch against Dekalb who took home the win in the previous matchup, 48-23. The Barbs are trying to get their third win of the year.

Metea takes the halftime lead

To start off the game, Metea would drive to the Dekalb 10-yard line, but Lucas Van Vlerah’s pass for Daniel Pere in the endzone gets picked off by Billy Miller, and he takes it back to the 35-yard line.

A few plays later, DeKalb is looking to score some points off the turnover. Talen Tate takes the handoff and outsmarts the Mustang defense. He slices his way through the middle with some speed to put the Barbs up early 6-0, following a missed PAT.

The Mustangs, however, have a chance to take the lead now. After cutting the deficit in half with a field goal, they’d drive down to the Metea 4-yard line, where Hani Omar takes the snap on a wildcat formation and plunges in to give Metea a 10-6 lead at the half.

The Barbs get going on both sides of the ball

Dekalb would get things rolling in the second half. On their first possession, Cole Latimer finds Davon Grant towards the sideline for a key 11-yard completion on third down.

Two plays later the handoff goes to the motion man Xavier Dandridge who gets thrown out of bounds after a 22-yard run. He gets a couple more yards added on for a facemask penalty.

Tate gets his name called from inside the five-yard line and he runs in for the score. The Barbs are back in front 12-10 following a blocked PAT.

The next Dekalb possession finds themselves in a third and thirty-sixty-yard situation, but it wouldn’t be a problem for Latimer and Miller. Miller catches one in stride for a 40-yard bomb to keep the drive alive.

That would lead to points as Travis Moore gets the carry and takes it in from 2 yards out to give Dekalb a 19-10 lead.

DeKalb football seals the win on a long run

On the next possession following a Metea turnover on downs, Moore would ice the game as he skates past the Metea defense with some great moves. That gives us the final points on the night, as DeKalb takes the 25-10 victory.

The Barbs finish the year at 3-6, while Metea ends 0-9.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!