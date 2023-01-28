DeKalb girls gymnastics wins fourth straight DVC crown

The girls gymnastics DVC plaque is up for grabs at Naperville North. The host Huskies along with the rest of our area teams are looking for top performances with regionals just around the corner. Everyone’s challenge is three-time defending conference champs DeKalb as they are in search of a fourth DVC title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The top overall score comes early on the vault

We start on the vault with Valley Co-op Maha Some who comes running and puts on a twist to land herself a nice 8.75.

Now Sam Connolly of Naperville North tries to do the same by doing a spring with one hand. She manages to secure an 8.7.

The top vaulter is DeKalb’s Eden Russell who pulls a front tuck into a back pike. An impressive score of 9.47 is the best on any event of the night.

Barbs get their swing on

From running to swinging on the bars and here’s Stephanie Svec from the Valley Co-op swinging around for a while and gliding down to the mat. That’s good for an 8.3.

Although the Barbs can swing a little better starting with Annabella Simpson. Her attempt is similar to Svec’s but gives an extra effort that lands her an 8.4

Still on the bars and Leah Benson from DeKalb goes above and beyond. She goes into back tuck mode and that gives her a very strong 9.2.

Valley Co-Op starts strong on the beam

Let’s test out our balance on the beam starting with the Valley’s Lauren Cordero. On her go-around she ends it with a twist which is perfect for an 8.4 score.

Her partner in crime Lucia Caruso is trying to match that but nearly loses balance but manages to keep her footing on the way to an 8.3.

Huskies get some help from Erin Arnold who gets the same score as Caruso, doing a nice job to stay in control on the beam.

Yes, we’re still on the beam because Central’s Gabi Tapia performs her way to the Redhawk’s best score in the event and the finish brings excitement to her coaches. Tapia grabs a 7.4.

Sticking with the Hawks this time we finish the meet on the floor exercise. Harley Sambrooks comes running into your living room with a double back handspring with a great landing for an 8.05.

Then Lauren Cordero gets aggressive with her moves and that pays off for her in a big way because she hits the nine button with that performance.

DeKalb steals the show

DeKalb’s Annabella Simpson also hits that range on the floor after adding in a twist to her handsprings.

The night is all finished with the top all around in DeKalb’s Eden Russell. She performs a 36.7 all around and that helps the Barbs capture their fourth straight DVC plaque.

