DeKalb takes the DVC wrestling crown by half a point over Naperville Central

It's time to lock in for the DVC wrestling tournament hosted by Naperville Central. The Redhawks come in as defending conference champs and look to capture another trophy after going 5-0 in the regular season, but the rest of the DVC teams look to dethrone the Hawks before the postseason.

We start with the fifth-place match at 165 pounds where Giuseppe Caprio for Neuqua Valley cruises to an 11-1 decision over Waubonsie’s Zander Allen.

Then, in the 215 pound third place match Warrior Nate Hatchett pins Redhawk Nate Sadowski to take the bronze spot in the weight class for Waubonsie.

Naperville North with a strong showing early

It’s championship time, starting at 113 pounds. Adam Beedon gets Naperville North going with early points on Jack Schwartz from Naperville Central. Despite the big lead, Schwartz cuts into it, but Beedon holds on and wins the 113-pound championship match for the Huskies.

In the 120 pound final, Jake Moore goes to work on the other Beedon in Ryan as Moore hopes to get Naperville Central rolling. Beedon fights back getting the takedown on Moore as he keeps his feet in the ring. The two rack up the points, and this match goes into overtime, where Beedon fights through the trenches and takes the first-place match over Moore and back to back Husky first place finishes.

Jacob Cochran gets the ball rolling for Naperville Central

However, at 126 pounds the third time is the charm for Central against North, as Jacob Cochran drives and gets on top of Connor McDonald. Cochran wins the championship at 126 pounds after a major decision.

At 132 pounds, Vince Bern from Central is in overtime with Aiden Shuey from DeKalb and gets the single-leg takedown to secure the championship bout.

In the 138 pound final Ben Messier takes care of business over Redhawk Starvos Gerousis. Not only does Messier come in first, but that is win number 100 in his Naperville North wrestling career.

We jump to the 150-pound championship with Hudson Ikens from DeKalb getting an early takedown on Naperville North wrestler Tyler Sternstein. Iken builds a nice lead, but Sternstein gets back into it with a takedown, and it turns into a one-point match. Sternstein looks for the lead with time ticking down but Ikens defends his move and wins it all at 150 pounds.

DeKalb does enough to steal the wrestling crown

DeKalb continues to hit the gas. Sean Kolkebeck puts Nick Olvera from Central in the butcher and gets the pin 165 to rack up the team points for the Barbs who hold a lead heading into the home stretch.

The Redhawks make some noise in three out of the final four championship matches, starting with Henry Rydwelski getting a tech fall victory over Elvis Mora from DeKalb to win the 175-pound final.

Paul Peradotti does the same for Central at 190. He gets a single-leg takedown on Brady Valle from Naperville North and also wins the final with a tech.

The Heavyweight final shows Redhawk Will Erbeck getting a pin on Jeremiah Pineira from DeKalb, but it was too little too late because DeKalb takes the DVC wrestling crown by just half a point over Naperville Central. What a way to for the Barbs to win their fourth consecutive title as members of the DVC. Naperville North finishes in third place.

