Despite a dominant performance, Naperville North falls to Lyons Township in the State Semi Finals

We are at Hoffman Estates for the boys' soccer 3A State Semi Finals. Naperville North made their way back to state for the first time since 2018. On the other side of the field is Lyons Township who makes their first state appearance since 2009.

Despite the Huskies dominating the first half, they trail at the break

Three minutes in Niko Ladas sends in a long throw that finds the head of Noah Radeke but his effort is pushed aside by Lyons keeper Tyler Balon.

Just a minute later Josh Pederson has a corner for North. His cross finds Radeke who is denied by Balon who then denies Sam Hess. Two massive saves keeps the game scoreless.

Naperville North continues to mount the pressure. Noah Radeke carries the ball into the box cutting inside getting a shot off that is saved, the rebound is followed up by Jaxon Stokes, but his effort goes out of bounds.

The Huskies are still looking for the opening goal. Niko Ladas sends in another long throw in finding Radeke, but his looping header is caught by Tyler Balon.

One minute to play in the half and it’s Collin Sullivan’s turn for a long throw in that connects with Owen Suda who knocks the ball into the back of the net. Lyons Township goes into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Naperville North falls short of the State Final losing to Lyons Township

Naperville North now looking for the tying goal. Noah Radeke flicks the header to Jaxon Stokes who dinks a ball to the back post finding Anthony Flores who heads it wide.

25 minutes to play the game. Niko Ladas winds up for another long throw that finds Radeke who flicks the ball to Andrew Hebron, but his header is caught by Tyler Balon.

Time winding down for the Huskies as Niko Ladas puts a cross in that bounces behind for a goal kick. With that, time expires. Despite a dominant performance from Naperville North, the Huskies fall to Lyons Township by a score of 1-0.

Naperville North will play Glenbrook North in the 3A third place game.

