Despite Zolezzi’s hat trick Naper Valley falls short to Barrington

It’s senior night for the Naper Valley girls’ hockey team. The Warriors faceoff against a tough opponent in Barrington. The Fillies have won both matchups so far this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A back and forth first period sees Barrington lead early

Starting the game two minutes in. Isabella Zolezzi picks the puck up in the left circle and her wrist shot finds the back of the net. Naper Valley up 1-0 early on.

Fillies looking for the instant respond. Ella Pukala toes drags past one defender and her shot on net is soaked up by Priya Thachet.

Barrington continuing to pile on the pressure. Pukala drops the puck back to Rachel Gorbatenko whose slap shot from the point beats Thachet tying the game at one.

Black and red not slowing down. A bank pass puts Ella Pukala in on the break away as she goes forehand backhand scoring top shelf. Barrington leads 2-1 after the first period.

A late goal for Barrington puts them ahead by one after the second period

Starting the second period and Barrington pick up right where they left off. A stretch pass to Nicole Gorbatenko puts her in alone but her back hand effort is saved by the pad of Thachet.

Five minutes to play in the period and Naper Valley trails by one. But not for long as Isabella Zolezzi skates past two defenders shooting top corner tying the game at two.

Barrington looking to jump out in front again. Ella Pukala fights past a defender and gets a shot on net but it’s saved by Priya Thachet.

18 seconds left in the period as Nicole Gorbatenko poke checks the puck away from Emily Shield and slots it home giving the Fillies a one goal lead going into the third.

Zolezzi caps off her hat trick, but the Fillies score late to win the game

Seven minutes into the third period and the Warriors still trail by one. Isabella Zolezzi skates in over the blue line and her wrist shot goes high blocker side picking up her hat trick and tying the game at three.

Just under two minutes to play now and the Fillies are looking for the winner. Priya Thachet makes two huge saves but the puck eventually finds Nicole Gorbatenko who scores her second goal of the game. Barrington leads 4-3 with 1:58 on the clock.

Last 10 seconds now and Isabella Zolezzi has one last chance as she skates in over the blue line and fires on net but her shot rings off of the crossbar.

A back-and-forth game ends in favor of Barrington as the Fillies take down Naper Valley by a final score of 4-3.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!