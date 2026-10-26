Diego Hernandez plays hero in Naperville North’s regional win

Boys Play of the Week brings us to the soccer pitch, where Naperville Central and North collide for the regional championship. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Diego Hernandez keeps Naperville North’s season alive

Trailing 2-1 in the second OT, Diego Hernandez finds an open window and sends his strike onto the top shelf for the equalizer. A clutch kick by Hernandez sends this game to penalty kicks, where the Huskies seal the deal, the regional title, and our NSW Play of the Week.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.