Dixon boys cross country runs past the competition at the Twilight Invitational

The boys cross country Twilight Invite returns to Naperville North. Last year’s Twilight meet took place in Geneva due to North’s turf field construction. Now the meet returns to Huskie territory as many of the top runners in the state are here to compete before the postseason begins with next week’s DVC Conference meet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Gudauskas and Meek get off to a strong start for Neuqua

As the light shines on the starting line, the gun goes off on a beautiful night for a run. The Naperville area high schools represented are Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, and Metea Valley. Other schools include Dixon, Morris, Hersey, Batavia, Downers Grove South, and Downers Grove North.

As we approach the half-mile mark, the runners are off to a fast start, with Wildcat Jesse Gudauskas and Grayson Meek in the top three, along with Cuyler Swanson of Morris. His brother Everett Swanson is also in the top 6. This is followed up with Derek Williamson and Manny Najera teaming up for Naperville Central. Reyaansh Bhagat of Neuqua Valley is keeping pace with runners from Hersey and Downers Grove North. Redhawk Jack Anderson is running alongside a couple more Neuqua Valley runners, Kaya Kuscu and Miles Barrett. Naperville North’s Shrey Meyer is behind that pack as more runners follow through, including Ranbir Marwaha from Metea Valley and Huskie Charlie Minott.

Going into the mile, Gudauskas takes the lead with Meek still in the top 3. The Swanson brothers from Morris maintain speed in this pack. The rest of the crew falls in with Najera and Williamson leading the runners into mile one. This also includes Bhagat from Neuqua Valley and Redhawk Jack Anderson keeping pace. Wildcats Kuscu and Barrett stay close as Redhawk Chase Gewin catches up.

The Swanson brothers from Morris stay near the front

The race continues in mile two with Guduaskas taking the lead along with Downers Grove North’s Isaak Stein and the Swanson brothers in the top 4. Trailing behind the leaders is Brennan Monohan of Lyons Township. Running a bit further back is Dixon’s Dean Geiger in the top 6. Rounding out the top 9 are Dixon’s Averick Wiseman, Addison Trail’s Nathan Gundersen, and Wildcat Grayson Meek.

Dixon takes the Twilight boys title

It all ends at the finish line. Everett Swanson breaks the red ribbon for the top spot at 14:19, with Gudauskas finishing in second place less than a second behind at one of the fastest times in program history. This is followed up with Cuyler Swanson finishing in third place. Securing 4th place is Isaak Stein of Downers Grove North with a time of 14:35.5. Grayson Meek of Neuqua Valley finishes in the top 8 with a time of 14:47.9, while Redhawk Manny Najera rounds the top 17. Dixon High School takes home the Twilight first-place plaque with Neuqua Valley placing 4th and Naperville Central in 6th place. Shrey Meyer from Naperville North finishes one spot out of the top 25.

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