Downers Grove Co-Op and The Valley gymnastics finish on top of the Homewood Flossmoor Regional

It’s time for some postseason Gymnastics as we have an IHSA Regional at Homewood Flossmoor. The Valley Co-op, Batavia, Downers Grove Co-Op gymnastics, and the host Vikings are among the competing teams. Let’s see who will be advancing to next week’s sectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Genevieve Herion of Downers Grove Co-Op begins her dominant night

We begin the night on the vault with The Valley’s Ella Buchenauer, who pulls off a nice twist and lands for a score of 8.725. Buchenauer will advance to sectionals through at-large qualification on the vault, floor, and all-around.

Next up is Batavia’s Delia Fulton, who impresses the judges with a score of 9.175. It’s good enough for second place, and Fulton would also advance on the floor.

Wrapping up on the Vault, with Genevieve Herion of Downers Grove Co-Op. She starts with a back-hand spring and sticks the lands on the flip, securing a score of 9.35. We’ll continue to see more of Herion throughout the night.

The Valley Co-Op sends multiple gymnasts to sectionals

Swinging over to the Uneven bars, and towards the end of Lucia Caruso’s routine. Caruso sticks the landing and scores an 8.25, good enough for an at-large qualification.

The Valley’s Kylie Ziegler will also be advancing to sectionals through at-large qualification, after scoring a 7.85.

Now we see Kaelyn Landry of Downers Co-Op jump up to the top bar and watch her pull off a couple of great transitions as well. Let’s see the dismount, and that routine is good enough for third place and a score of 9.05.

Let’s close out the action on the uneven bars with Edith Condon, the top performer in the event. A beautiful routine here from the Downers Co-Op freshman, as it scores a 9.45, the highest total from any event on the night.

Xara Gin and Hailey Mitchell advance for The Valley

We’re now with Xara Gin for The Valley on the beam. She starts with a nice flip and gets some confidence going. Let’s watch Gin on the dismount now, as she gets the landing, and qualifies for sectionals via at-large qualification.

Another Valley gymnast advancing on the beam is Hailey Mitchell. Her routine here scores an 8.5 and collects an automatic bid with a fifth-place finish on the beam. She also goes on to finish fifth overall in the all-around category.

Herion closes it out for Downers on the beam. Once again, the junior gets a top score, this time securing a 9.3. Downers sweep the top four places on the beam.

Downers Grove Co-Op gymnastics wins Homewood Flossmoor Regional

Closing the night on the floor, with Jordan Flowers of Homewood Flossmoor. Her final pass here is great, and the Viking gets fifth with an 8.55. Her Teammates Morgan Henderson and Morgan Haynes will also advance in other events through at-large qualification.

Allison Palansky of Downers Grove is up and starts her routine with a couple of flips. Her final pass is solid, and despite a small slip, she scores an 8.75 for third place on the floor.

Caruso is up for The Valley, and this first pass is a great start for the routine. The sophomore, coming off a nice performance at the conference meet, gets second place in regionals with an 8.95.

Our final routine on the night comes from Herion of Downers Co-Op, who’s the top All-Around Gymnast. This floor routine is good enough for a score of 9.375, as she helps lead Downers to a regional championship.

The Valley Co-Op comes in second, Batavia in third, and Homewood Flossmoor in fourth. Every school however will be sending multiple gymnasts to sectionals, which will begin on Monday.