Downers Grove North boys basketball uses a strong second half to win Thanksgiving Invite over Metea Valley

Thanksgiving tournament play wraps up with 3-0 Metea Valley boys basketball taking the court in the Downers Grove North Thanksgiving invite championship against the 3-0 host Trojans. In last season's Thanksgiving invite, these two teams faced off that saw a 50-46 win for DGN. The Mustangs look to overcome the early season injury to star senior Jake Nosek.

The Trojans start the game strong with great passing, then Jack Crowley tries a three but misses. Not to worry because Aidan Akkawi gets the miss and puts it back in for a 7-4 lead.

Later on Metea Valley attacks the paint with Khalil Jones who misses but Connor Lavery gets the put back with a foul. The three-point play ties the game at nine.

Tre Watkins goes off for Metea Valley

Next possession the Mustangs look for the lead and do a good job keeping it alive with the rebounds. After multiple saves, Tre Watkins takes a three from way behind the line and it’s good.

They turn it up on defense with Dominic Smith getting the steal and throws to Watkins and look out below. Watkins throws it down and Metea holds a 19-18 lead after the first.

The second quarter shows the Trojans adjusting. Nolan Hurter drives and kicks it out to Jack Richtman whose three ball takes a spin but eventually falls and it’s 25-24 DGN.

Back comes Metea and Watkins. He slowly dribbles before taking the three on the wing, and bingo. Watkins drops 21 points in the game and it’s 31-27 Mustangs.

Late in the second Andrew Novak has the ball with a defender in his face but finds Bobby Grganto and lays it in to tie the game at 31.

Just under a minute until the half, Nolan Hurter runs the fast break route and scores with a foul. The Trojans take a 34-31 lead at the half.

Trojans get hot from three in the second half

Downers North carries that momentum into the second half with a 100 percent chance of raining three balls. Colin Jacobs connects on the triple and the Trojans go on a 13-3 to lead 47-34.

In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs get some help from Khalil Jones. He drives, spins, and scoops it in but still trails by a good margin at 53-43.

However, the Trojans remain in full control down the stretch. Here’s Hurter for three and kaboom. Downers Grove North wins the Thanksgiving Invite 64-55 over Metea Valley.

