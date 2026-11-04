Downers Grove North eliminates Benet in girls volleyball sectional semis

Girls volleyball hits the sectional portion of the postseason schedule with Glenbard West being one of the 4A sites. Benet Academy is looking for a strong showing and a fifth consecutive trip to state after a three-set regional final win over Naperville Central. Up next is Downers Grove North, a team that the Wings beat in straight sets on September 10th. The Trojans are fresh off a dominating regional final win over Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the Trojans making early noise to get the semifinal started. After the Benet sendback, Ellery Cabaj delivers a powerful kill to give DGN an 8-6 lead.

The Redwings respond with a great dig from libero Claire Weathers, resulting in Maddie Bryant finding Dina DiSanto for the kill.

The Trojans continue to attack the net, utilizing the hands of Brynne Burkhart, who sends it across and down for the point.

Benet may be trailing but is not ready to give up. It’s Weathers finding Linden Stritch for the kill, and the Redwings trail 14-12.

Trojans set the tone early

However, the Trojans have an answer to every Benet run. Nicole Liu fires a rocket of a kill the other way, making the score 21-16.

Set point coming up for the Trojans. Sienna Shelton gets the call and gets the kill to help Downers North to a 25-18 first set win.

The Trojans begin set two strong. Ellery Cabaj serves to Liu, who just lands the ball down for the point and a 10-6 lead.

Redwings flip the script midway through set two

Benet regroups into a new team. Senior Sophia Youssef steals the momentum back with a much-needed block.

One is nice, but so is two, plus a bonus because DiSanto teams up with Youssef for the block and Benet grabs an 11-10 lead.

The Redwings continue to roll as they hope to keep their season alive, so Lizzie Rifenburg displays a feisty kill. It’s a 20-14 lead for the Wings.

Downers Grove North storms back to win the sectional semi

That wakes up Downers Grove North, and Ellery Cabaj serves up a clutch ace.

Trojans fight all the way back to tie the set at 22, and it’s Shelton putting her team back in front on the kill.

Match point on the rise for the Trojans. The Redwings are doing their best to keep it alive, but the hit is an error at the net, and this one is over. Downers Grove North records its biggest win of the season as the Trojans eliminate the Redwings in straight sets, 25-18 and 25-23. After defeating Benet for the first time since 2013, the Trojans will take on top-seeded Glenbard West in the sectional final, a rematch of the 2017 sectional championship. The Benet season comes to an end with a final record of 27-11.

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