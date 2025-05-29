Downers Grove North gets the two-set victory in the Regional Semifinals against Naperville North

In the boys volleyball regional semifinals, the number seventeen seed, Naperville North, takes on the number two seed, Downers Grove North. Both teams came off a win in the regional quarterfinals, with Naperville North getting the victory over Plainfield North, and Downers Grove North getting the win against Villa Park. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ermuun Batchuluun denies the Trojan attempt early in the first set

The Huskies show off their athleticism early as Ermuun Batchuluun keeps the rally alive by getting it over the net. The Trojans look to set up Aiden Akkawi for the kill, but Batchuluun denies the Trojans a point with this amazing block attempt.

Moments later, the Trojans and the Huskies put their bodies on the line, keeping the rally alive. Husky Owen Hoag goes for the kill, which the Trojans are unable to keep in play. The Huskies trail 11-10.

Later in the opening set, Trojan Aaron Grey gets the point by avoiding the Husky block for the kill. Downers North leads 12-10.

After the Trojan serve, Husky Stephen Robbins jumps higher than the Trojan defense for the spike. The Huskies trail 15-12.

Aiden Akkawi goes up high and gets the block on the Husky kill attempt. Downers North is starting to pull away with a 19-13 lead.

A few minutes later, Trojan Jude Caldwell gets the assist after this amazing spike from Zak Baker, as the Huskies cannot keep the rally going. Downers North wins the first set 25-17 after a service error from the Huskies.

Downers Grove North cruises past the Huskies in the second set of the IHSA Boys Volleyball semi

Early in the second set, Husky Andrew Sullivan gets the Huskies on the board by avoiding the block for the kill.

Later in the set, both sides start a back-and-forth rally. Putting an end to the run, Husky Drew Kain taps the ball over the block while keeping it in play for the point.

Ethan Weiner serves for the Trojans. Husky Zach Reardon is keeping it alive for the rally. Dylan Quinn scores despite the Husky block attempt. The Trojans lead 16-8.

The Huskies are looking for momentum to force a third set. Tsetsen Sainbayar gets his ball over the net for the point despite the Trojan block.

Both sides raise their intensity with a number of tough returns, keeping the play alive. Using a lighter touch, Zak Baker gets the ball to fall between multiple Huskies for the point.

Downers North gets the two-set victory, 25-17, 25-16 over Naperville North to advance to the Regional Finals to match up against the number ten seed, Plainfield South.