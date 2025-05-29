Downers Grove North girls lacrosse fends off Naperville North in sectional semifinals

Third-seeded Naperville North faces host and second-seeded Downers Grove North girls lacrosse in the sectional semifinals. The Huskies are coming off a dominant win over The Valley, while the Trojans crushed Wheaton Warrenville South by 11. The winner moves on to face top-seeded Benet Academy in the sectional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Downers Grove North freshman Ella Cho opens the IHSA Girls Lacrosse sectional semi with a tally

Just under a minute in, Downers Grove North freshman Ella Cho strikes first off a penalty restart. The Trojans are on the board early.

The Downers attack trio—Gianna Kropifko, Ella Cho, and Ashley Poquette—keeps the pressure on, but North senior goalie Ava Condos steps up with a big save and a clear.

On the other end, Helena Siska creates some space, dishes to Kenzie Wattles, who finds Merian Giese, but Trojan goalie Natalie Giannelli denies it.

After Emma Enright tacks on a second for DGN, Finley Paul connects with Ella Cho, who feeds Poquette for another goal. The Trojans are rolling, up 3-0.

As time winds down in the first, Kropifko bounces one in—Downers Grove North leads 4-0 after one.

Merian Giese finds Bridget Battaglia to give Naperville North girls lacrosse some life

In the second, the Huskies finally break through. Merian Giese lobs it to junior Bridget Battaglia, who scores low. North is on the board, down 5-1.

Later in the quarter, Gianna Kropifko connects with Alexandra Kellam, who scores off the bounce. The Trojans now lead by six.

Moments later, Erika Kellam finds Kropifko, who runs FIFTY yards and sneaks one past Condos. Downers Grove North is in control, up 8-1.

North needs a response—and they get one. With just under three minutes left in the half, Eloise Malley buries a shot. Then, less than 30 seconds later, Siska sends one down low to Battaglia and Keen, and the ball bounces into the net!

Still before the break, Edye Keen sets up Siska on a textbook give-and-go. Siska scores, and the Huskies close the half with three straight goals. It’s 8-4 at halftime.

North keeps it going early in the third. Helena Siska bounces one in for her hat trick, cutting the lead to three.

But Downers responds. Off a penalty restart, Emma Enright finds Poquette, who quickly dishes to Ella Williams. Williams scores top shelf—Trojans stay ahead 9-5 after three.

Naperville North charges from behind but the Trojans hold off the late comeback

In the fourth, Merian Giese finds Keen, who sets up Siska again. She weaves through defenders and scores her fourth goal of the game. Huskies within three.

Then, Eloise Malley picks the pocket of Meghan Southworth and assists Edye Keen for her first of the night. The Huskies are storming back, down just two.

But Downers holds strong. Emma Enright converts another penalty restart to push the lead to 10-7.

And freshman Finley Paul puts it away late, bouncing in the final goal of the game.

Final score: Downers Grove North 11, Naperville North 7. For the second straight year, the Trojans are headed to the sectional final, where they’ll face Benet Academy on Friday night at 7 p.m.