Early inning runs help Bradley-Bourbonnais hold off Benet Academy softball

Benet Academy Redwings girls softball hosts the Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers at the Inwood Sports Complex in Joliet, Illinois. Last year the matchup between these two teams went down to the wire, with the Boilermakers holding on for the 3-2 victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bradley-Bourbonnais scores three in the first against Benet Softball

Starting things off in the top of the first with Lydia Hammond batting for the Boilermakers against Redwing pitcher Sophia Rosner. Hammond hits a line drive out towards the right field, allowing Bristol Schriefer to head home for the first score of the game.

Abbie Hofbauer hits a sacrifice fly out to center field to help Shannon Hop reach home plate for an early 2-0 lead. Tristin Woods then heads to the plate and hits a ground ball towards center field courtesy runner Avery Moutrey scores to extend the lead to 3-0 as we move to the bottom of the first.

After Sophia Rosner’s singles with two outs for Benet, Alaina Rosner is up at bat for the Redwings. Alaina doubles on a line drive to center fielder as Sophia advances to third base. However, Boilermaker pitcher Lydia Hammond escapes damage as right fielder Bristol Schriefer makes the catch on Marikate Ritterbusch’s pop fly to end the threat.

Swinging over to the top of the third with Bradley still out to a 3-0 lead. Abbie Hofbauer hit a fly to right field but Alaina Rosner makes an amazing diving catch for the out to help her sister. Both pitchers are able to settle in and put zeros on the board for the next few innings.

Boilermakers add on two more runs and fend off the Redwings

The score remains 3-0 Boilermakers in the top of the sixth. Boilermaker Bella Pusateri reaches on a ground ball that Bella Lovinelli can not corral as Moutrey races home to extend the Boilermaker lead to 4-0 thanks to back-to-back Benet errors.

Briston Schriefer is at bat for the Boilermakers, Olivia Opalocz comes in to pitch in relief for the Redwings. Opalocz gets the first strike on Schriefer, however, Lee slides home safely after stealing home plate. Pusateri attempts to steal second base but is tagged out as the Boilermakers lead 5-0 entering the bottom of the sixth.

The Benet offense needs a spark and up steps Sophia Rosner. Rosner hits a fly ball out to deep left field, just out of the reach for the outfielder for the home run! Rosner gets the Redwings on the board, trailing 5-1 heading to the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Sophia Kowal walks while Angela Horejs adds a two-out single to give Benet some hope. However, Hammond is able to end the game by getting Bella Lovinelli to fly out to right field.

The Boilermakers improve to 4-0 on the season as they get the victory against the Redwings, 5-1.