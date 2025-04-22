Early runs help Neuqua Valley baseball top Metea Valley

Neuqua Valley baseball hosts Metea Valley for a windy DVC showdown. The Mustangs enter the game looking for their first DVC win after being swept by Waubonsie Valley last week. Neuqua Valley looks to make it two straight DVC victories after their 11-6 win against Naperville Central on April 17th. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams are scoreless going into the bottom of the first inning. With a pair of teammates on base, Zach Chiz looks to change that for Neuqua as he singles on a ground ball and gets to first base while Andy Barkley and Mike Langan meet at home plate as the Wildcats jump out to a 2-0 lead.

After three quick outs, the Wildcats have the chance to extend their lead in the bottom of the second. Wildcat Jorden Castillo steps up to the plate and keeps the momentum going as he triples on a fly ball to deep center field.

Owen Shannon contributes to a strong start

Later in the inning, Neuqua’s Owen Shannon takes his turn at the plate. Shannon doubles on a line drive toward center field while Castillo trots home for another score. Neuqua leads 4-0 after Shannon brings in another score.

Bases loaded for the Mustangs as they need a spark in the top of the third. Anthony Tardif is out after his sacrifice fly as Tyler Gluting scores to put Metea on the board as they trail 4-1, but that is all the Mustangs can manage in the frame.

Shannon helps keep the offense going for the Wildcats as his single allows Chiz to score as the Wildcats lead 5-1.

Carter Behrns hitting for the Mustangs with Jack Martin pitching for the Wildcats. Behrns pops out to right fielder Joe Barkley who makes an amazing diving catch for the out. Metea closes out the inning with Ethan Singer coming around to score after a Gluting single as the Mustangs trail 5-2.

Pitcher Jack Martin is having a strong day for the Wildcats. He continues to limit the Metea offense as Martin’s pitch is caught by the catcher for the third strike for the Wildcats in the top of the sixth for the second out of the inning.

Tyler Gluting helps Metea get back in it

The next batter is Tyler Gluting who hits another single toward third base as Carter Behrns scores for the black and gold. Martin is able to escape further damage as Metea trails 5-3 going into the final inning.

Neuqua Valley baseball picks up second straight conference win

Following a one-out walk from Anthony Tardif in the top of the seventh, Michael Wilhite looks to keep hope alive for the Mustangs against Wildcat closer Colton Maita. Wilhite hits a ground ball to second baseman Kiet Truong, who gets Tardif out, and throws it back to first base to end the game with the double play.

Neuqua Valley gets their second DVC victory on the season over Metea Valley, 5-3.

