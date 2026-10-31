East Aurora Boys Soccer wins Sectional Championship 1-0 over Naperville North

East Aurora is the host of the Sectional Championship for boys soccer. Naperville North enters the final on a 10-game unbeaten streak after defeating Benet Academy 1-0 in the sectional semi-finals, while East Aurora shut out the top seed, Oswego East, in the other semi-final. This marks the first sectional championship game appearance for the Tomcats since 1996. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The goalkeepers shine early

The Huskies are looking to get on the board early with Cam Brown kicking to Jake Hadaway, but the ball bounces off to the left side of the net.

It’s East Aurora’s turn to take a crack at getting on the board. Jerry Hernandez fires into Huskie territory, but Ziden Elganzouri is able to make the save.

The Tomcats are still looking for that first score. Denzel Martinez kicks from the corner, looping the ball overhead, where Elganzouri steps out to make the save.

With 30 minutes remaining, North’s Dylan Healy looks for a free kick attempt, but his shot at goal goes wide after kicking the ball to the right side of the net.

East Aurora’s Carlos Fabela Jr. looks for a goal from long distance. He makes a strong kick to the net, but Elganzouri kneels down for the catch.

With seconds remaining, Healy looks to put the Huskies in front, but Fabela makes the save, ending the first half with a 0-0 tie.

Jerry Hernandez’s goal advances the Tomcats

The second half is underway with the Tomcats looking to break into the scoring column. Denzel Martinez picks up a pass from Cam Brown looking at the goal. However, North goalie Misael Gonzalez goes for the save.

The Huskies take their turn. Jake Hadaway passes the ball to Healy, dribbling his way towards goal. But Fabela is there for the save.

Ten minutes into the half, Tomcat Jeremie Bititi gets the ball going towards the goal, but his attempt gets denied at the net by Misael Gonzalez.

North’s Diego Hernandez tries again and looks for his shot, but Fabela deflects the ball away for another big save.

With just two minutes remaining, Jerry Hernandez dribbles and takes his shot from 15 yards out, sending the ball just under the crossbar and into the net. The East Aurora sidelines erupt as the Tomcats dethrone the defending state champions with a 1-0 victory in front of the home fans. It’s the first-ever sectional title for East Aurora, who advance to the super sectional round to face O’Fallon on Tuesday. Naperville North ends another strong season just short of another sectional crown.

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