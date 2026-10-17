East St. Louis football flies past Naperville North 35-8

The final regular-season home game for the Naperville North Huskies features a matchup against the top-ranked 7A team in the state, the East St. Louis Flyers. Both teams are playing with nothing to lose, having both earned a first-round bye and a home game in their respective playoff state series. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Flyers get soaring early

Right outside the 10-yard line, less than five minutes into the contest, Flyers quarterback Reece Shanklin swings it to wideout Jahmori Ware. He turns upfield, gets a block, and dashes into the end zone. East St. Louis goes up 7-0 after their opening drive.

Under the three-minute mark in the first, the Flyers can smell another trip to paydirt, positioned inside the two-yard line. Sophomore running back Chris Jackson takes the handoff and plunges across the goal line, doubling the advantage to 14-0.

With time winding down in the quarter, Naperville North senior quarterback Dante Colasante scrambles into open space on third down. He takes a big hit to the head from defensive back Raheem Floyd. Flags come flying in for unnecessary roughness. A stretcher takes Colasante away as his teammates look on. Fortunately, the senior was awake and talking as he left the stadium. Junior Declan Reagan is the next signal-caller up for the Huskies, but the drive would stall without any points on the board.

Crossing halfway through quarter two, Jackson gets another goal-to-go opportunity. A sea of blockers parts the way for him to go unscathed for his second score of the night. A failed two-point conversion keeps the lead at 20-0.

Back in Huskie territory, East St. Louis faces a short fourth down. North sends the house, but can’t get to Shanklin in time as he connects with senior receiver Laron Baker Jr. near the front pylon for six. The Flyers are up 27-0 heading into the break.

The Huskies get on the board

The ball starts to bounce the Huskie’s way in the second half. 19 seconds into the third, North forces an East St. Louis punt. An errant snap and kick out of the back of the end zone results in a safety and two points for the home squad. The score now reads 27-2.

On the ensuing Naperville North drive, the Huskies have flipped the ball to the Flyer side of the field. Facing a crucial third down, Reagan loses possession of the ball for a moment, but he scoops up the pigskin and quickly locates his tight end, Aiden Trasatt, who somehow keeps this pass from hitting the turf! He rumbles forward and moves the sticks.

Now within the twenty, Reagan drops back and uncorks a beautiful ball over the middle to senior Hudson Glass for the touchdown. North can’t tack on two points on their try after, but cuts into the deficit now trailing 27-8.

East St. Louis earns a big road win

Closing in on the last minute in regulation, East St. Louis is nearing midfield. Ronnie Gomiller totes the rock. He leaps through the initial hole and turns on the jets once he lands. The senior Flyer soars past the Huskie defenders on his way to arriving in the end zone for a 54-yard score.

The East St. Louis Flyers cap off their four-hour road trip with a 35-8 victory. The Flyers head into postseason play 7-1 on the year. Naperville North’s seven-game win streak comes to an end, closing out the regular season with a 7-2 record. The Huskies will find out their 8A playoff path on Saturday night.

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